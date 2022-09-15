One more death recorded in North Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.

A total of 316 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 (Thursday) – up from 315 on September 8.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 15,184 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 (Thursday) – up from 165,369 last week.