One more death recorded in North Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.

A total of 320 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 13 (Thursday) – up from 319 on September 8.

They were among 15,434 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

