One more death recorded in North Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 10:05 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 366 people had died in the area by April 27 – up from 365 on the week before.

They were among 17,583 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 11 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 191,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27.