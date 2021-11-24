Pop-up markets aiming to add to Sleaford’s Christmas build up

From left - Harriet Baker of Millstream Square, Lucy Newton and Sarah Graves of Bristol Arcade with their snowmen trail

Helping to promote Christmas in Sleaford, the Millstream Square Pop Up Artisan Markets are being held in line with Sleaford Town Council’s 12 Market Days of Christmas, to encourage more people to visit Sleaford and shop locally.

The Millstream Square Pop Ups are running in the lead up to their larger Christmas market on Saturday December 11 which they are hosting in partnership with Bristol Arcade businesses.

The pop up dates are this Friday (November 26)Saturday November 27, Friday December 3, Saturday December 4 and Friday December 10. There will be a range of food and craft stalls and live music all day each day.

Co-organiser, Harriet Baker of Millstream Square, said: “After the success of our last pop ups, we are pleased to have some requested stall holders back with us and we are hoping to see even more local people come out to support these events.

“We are so pleased we can continue to provide a shop front for micro and start up businesses especially in this festive season. “