Rag rug workshop to be held at Navenby museum

Mrs Smith’s Cottage will hold the event on Monday, February 14, and Friday, February 18, from 10am to 12pm on both days.
Mrs Smith – the long-time, former occupant of the property – used layers and layers of rugs to help keep the house warm and many of these were rag rugs made from recycled materials.
People of all ages are invited to join the team at the museum to learn a range of rag run making skills and create a colourful decorative work to take home with them.
To book (at a cost of £3.50 for adults and £2 for children) visit: mrssmithscottage.com