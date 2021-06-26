Rainbow Stars disability group celebrate as Sleaford Mayor officially opens new multi-sensory room

Opening of new multi-sensory room at Rainbow Stars. Mayor of Sleaford, Robert Oates officially opening the new sensory room EMN-210621-095019001

The room at Rainbow Stars’ hub in Kesteven Street was opened on Friday last week by Coun Robert Oates and his wife, Ann, the mayoress after a £25,000 grant was awarded earlier this year by poultry processor Moy Park from its new £1 million community fund.

Rainbow Stars had been fundraising to furnish the room through bingo sessions, craft fairs and Christmas events, but plans were scuppered by pandemic restrictions.

Jane Peck, the group’s founder, explained they then heard the company, which has a factory at Anwick, had a community fund, so the Rainbow Stars committee applied and ended up receiving its biggest grant ever.

Opening of new multi-sensory room at Rainbow Stars. Jane Peck with mayor of Sleaford Robert Oates and Ann Oates. EMN-210621-095029001

Jane said: “The sensory room will provide so much joy, learning and benefits for disabled children to interact, feel calm and be safe.”

She said the grant covers the lion’s share of the cost.

Jane said the room will help calm young people, providing physical and mental stimulation through sight, smells, touch, bubble tubes, a laser wall and even the floor will be interactive. They eventually hope to invite care home residents with dementia to benefit too.

A tearful Jane thanked the mayor and mayoress and Moy Park for making the dream a reality: “Their donation for this room will enhance so many lives in Lincolnshire.

Opening of new multi-sensory room at Rainbow Stars. Jane Peck and volunteers pictured with Back L-R Richard Aldous - HR Business Partner, Moy Park, Mayor of Sleaford Robert Oates, Ann Oates, Barbara Roberts - Rotary Club od Sleaford. EMN-210621-094947001

“I would also like to thank the owners of this building who allowed us to alter the room and I would like to thank my team of volunteers who give up their time to support others. Their passion and dedication shines through. It has been a really hard year with the pandemic, but they never give in.”

Coun Oates said: “It is the first time we have seen your new home and we are really impressed with it. We look forward to coming back and joining you on many happy events in the future.”

As well as volunteers and their children, president of the Rotary Club of Sleaford Barbara Roberts, was invited due to their support, along with Moy Park repfresentative Richard Aldous, who thanked the charity for reaching out to Moy Park enabling them to help the community.

Prior to the event, Howden’s joinery of Sleaford donated £250 from its community fund too, while Sleaford Town FC annnounced Rainbow Stars would be its chosen charity for the next season.

Opening of new multi-sensory room at Rainbow Stars. Jane Peck with mayor of Sleaford Robert Oates and Ann Oates. EMN-210621-095029001

The club said they are “nothing without community”: “We will be supporting Jane, her team and those they serve in numerous ways and proudly wearing their cheerful logo on our kit for all to see.”

“The work they do will inspire us all.”

Opening of new multi-sensory room at Rainbow Stars. L-R Richard Aldous - HR Business Partner, Moy Park, Robert Oates - mayor of Sleaford, Jane Peck, Barbara Roberts - Rotary Club of Sleaford. EMN-210621-094957001

Trying out the interactive floor in the sensory room. EMN-210621-140817001

Opening of new multi-sensory room at Rainbow Stars. Mayor of Sleaford, Robert Oates officially opening the new sensory room EMN-210621-095008001