Remembrance Sunday parade and service returns to Sleaford: in pictures
After last year’s enforced restrictions of the pandemic, the Sleaford area community was keen to come out in force and show their support for the Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations this tear.
The Remembrance Sunday parade heads up Southgate in Sleaford. EMN-211115-103503001
Hundreds of people joined veterans and members of the Royal British Legion, serving armed forces personnel, youth and civilian organisations as well as schools, politicians and civic dignitaries in paying their respects, laying a wreath and observing a two minute silence.
Residents lined Southgate to welcome the parade from Station Road on Sunday before packing into the Market Place for a service led by Rev Philip Johnson, with music by Sleaford Concert Band and the traditional words of remembrance spoken by the reviewing officer from RAF College Cranwell, a youth representative and Tom Monteith of the British Legion.
Communities along the route of the Poacher Line, which runs from Nottingham to Skegness, had been asked to commemorate Armistice Day. Adopters of the community allotment on Sleaford railway station, Rainbow Stars, a support group for young people with a disability, had been busy making or knitting poppies to decorate the station in time for the 9.15am train when they presented a wreath.
Crowds at Sleaford Market Place on Remembrance Sunday. EMN-211115-103619001
Sleaford Museum also opened on Sunday with a Remembrance display and invited people to write messages on poppies to pin to a board.
Year six pupils at William Alvey School made special felt poppies which they sold for the Poppy Appeal. The felt poppies were mounted on a small piece of card that bears the name of one of the former pupils who went on to fight and die in the two world wars.
Remembrance Sunday in Sleaford. EMN-211115-103533001
Sleaford station allotment decorated for Remembrance by Rainbow Stars. EMN-211115-102822001
Standards lowered for The Last POst. EMN-211115-103521001