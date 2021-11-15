Remembrance Sunday parade and service returns to Sleaford: in pictures

The Remembrance Sunday parade heads up Southgate in Sleaford. EMN-211115-103503001

Hundreds of people joined veterans and members of the Royal British Legion, serving armed forces personnel, youth and civilian organisations as well as schools, politicians and civic dignitaries in paying their respects, laying a wreath and observing a two minute silence.

Residents lined Southgate to welcome the parade from Station Road on Sunday before packing into the Market Place for a service led by Rev Philip Johnson, with music by Sleaford Concert Band and the traditional words of remembrance spoken by the reviewing officer from RAF College Cranwell, a youth representative and Tom Monteith of the British Legion.

Communities along the route of the Poacher Line, which runs from Nottingham to Skegness, had been asked to commemorate Armistice Day. Adopters of the community allotment on Sleaford railway station, Rainbow Stars, a support group for young people with a disability, had been busy making or knitting poppies to decorate the station in time for the 9.15am train when they presented a wreath.

Crowds at Sleaford Market Place on Remembrance Sunday. EMN-211115-103619001

Sleaford Museum also opened on Sunday with a Remembrance display and invited people to write messages on poppies to pin to a board.

Year six pupils at William Alvey School made special felt poppies which they sold for the Poppy Appeal. The felt poppies were mounted on a small piece of card that bears the name of one of the former pupils who went on to fight and die in the two world wars.

Remembrance Sunday in Sleaford. EMN-211115-103533001

Sleaford station allotment decorated for Remembrance by Rainbow Stars. EMN-211115-102822001

Standards lowered for The Last POst. EMN-211115-103521001

A scene from the Armistice Day Remembrance Service led by Rev Philip Johnson, in Sleaford Market Place today (Thursday, November 11). Personnel from RAF College Cranwell, along with members of the Royal British Legion and members of the public, gathered to remember the Fallen during a short service. Photo: Paul Saxby/MOD ©MoD Crown Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved Media Services RAF College Cranwell Sleaford Lincolnshire.

Forces personnel from local stations in the parade through Sleaford. EMN-211115-103832001

Standard bearers at the head of the procession. EMN-211115-103844001

Veterans and British Legion members take pride of place in the parade. EMN-211115-103756001

Veterans marching through Sleaford, including Town Crier John Griffiths, who served with the RAF. EMN-211115-103808001

Army cadets march up Southgate. EMN-211115-103820001

Air Cadets taking part in the Remembrance Sunday parade through Sleaford. EMN-211115-103724001

Girl Guides also took part in the parade. EMN-211115-103736001

Youth organisations well represented in the parade. EMN-211115-103637001

Scouts march past. EMN-211115-103649001

Scouts marching into the Market Place. EMN-211115-103701001

Many stood eager to participate in the service of Remembrance in Sleaford. EMN-211115-103607001

Hundreds of townspeople turned out for a full a full Remembrance Sunday event after last year's restrictions. EMN-211115-103545001

Military personnel in Sleaford Market Place. EMN-211115-103439001

Remembering the fallen in Sleaford. EMN-211115-103451001

Army Cadets march through town. EMN-211115-103359001