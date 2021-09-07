Rise in deaths at North Kesteven homes during pandemic

Undated file photo of a funeral taking place. England had the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe across the first half of 2020, according to new analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

More people have died at home in North Kesteven during the coronavirus pandemic than in the years before it, figures suggest.

End of life charity Marie Curie said many people across England and Wales avoided hospitals during the crisis because they wanted to protect the NHS, or feared catching coronavirus.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were 618 deaths at homes in North Kesteven between the start of 2020 and August 20 this year.

Of those, 403 occurred last year – 145 more than the annual average of 258 recorded between 2015 and 2019.

And so far in 2021 there have been 215 deaths at private homes, compared to an average of 164 for the same period in pre-pandemic years.

Across England and Wales, there were around 99,000 deaths at home in the first 33 weeks of 2021 – 23% more than the five-year average.

By contrast, hospitals saw a 3% fall, and care homes a 5% fall.

The Nuffield Trust said the pandemic has seen a "sustained rise" in the number of people dying at home compared to the five-year average – though the reasons why are not clear.

Dr Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the think tank, said: "Patient choice could be one factor, with more people choosing to die at home with family rather than in hospitals or care homes due to Covid-19 visiting restrictions.

"However, there is a fear that some may be putting off seeking urgent medical help.

“While it has been an ambition of health and care services to give more people the choice of dying at home, beyond the pandemic, it has to be accompanied by ensuring families and patients will be able to access the right end-of-life support.”

Around 2% of the deaths at private homes in North Kesteven had any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate, compared to 3% nationally.

Sam Royston, director of policy and research at Marie Curie, said: “A higher proportion of deaths last year happened at home as people responded to the government advice which was to protect the NHS by staying at home to save lives.

"Many people nearing the end of their lives or living with a terminal illness were fearful of going into hospital and potentially catching the virus, not being able to see their loved ones, and sadly the possibility of dying alone."

He added that the number of people dying at home is going to increase, and as the population ages increased demand for palliative care in the community will follow.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The health service is open and we urge anyone to come forward to seek treatment if they need it.