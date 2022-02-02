The RiverLight festival will be centred around the River Slea and The Hub. Photo: Scott Murray EMN-220131-154845001

The RiverLight festival promises to be a spectacular town-wide event, showcasing community spirit and helping to rebuild the local economy after the pandemic.

It is being financed by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, which provided £56million from the European Development Fund for councils to encourage a return to high streets after the pandemic. North Kesteven District Council was awarded £40,000 to support town centre events in Sleaford.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors are to expect entertainment including imaginative artworks, performances, street theatre, music, competitions, trails, dance, puppet shows, food stalls and light projections.

The River Slea is at the heart of it and a creative trail around the town will take visitors to four zones where artists, businesses, retailers, schools, community groups, venues and landmarks have worked to create projects, artworks and activities to enjoy inspired by local history, nature, colours and senses of the river. The Hub had previously invited interested people and organisations for their input and is now working with this community team to finalise the programme taking place through the afternoon and evening.

Clare Edwards, director at the Hub said: “The community response has been truly amazing and it’s not too late to get involved. Look out for free public workshops at the Hub, Sleaford library and other venues, as well as activities that you can do at home or in your setting, to create artworks for the festival.”

Look out for fringe events, workshops, installations, activities and offers in the lead up. These may include temporary river-based artwork installations and schools’ engagement with artists.

Leader of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Richard Wright, was sure Riverlight would bring the community together, celebrating the town’s special qualities and championing the vibrant arts scene centred on the Hub with many local contributors and commissioned artists.

He added: “RiverLight will promote the safe and enjoyable return into our town centre.”