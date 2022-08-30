Road closures: five for North Kesteven drivers this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from midnight, August 24 to 11.59pm August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby, Gap closure, diversion route and temporary event signs for The Lost Village event.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm August 30 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Doddington to Whisby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham to Doddington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire Highways.