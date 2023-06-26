Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Road closures: four for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm June 26 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Hykeham to Whisby, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

A46, from 1pm July 4 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

A46, from 8pm July 9 to 11.59pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Doddington roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closure and diversion route for works being undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.