Road closures: one for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 10pm August 20 to 11.59pm August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby, Gap closure, diversion route and temporary event signs for The Lost Village event.