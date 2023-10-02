Register
Road closures: one for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
And it is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A46, from 1pm August 21 to 6am October 7, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A46/A1/A17 interchange to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.