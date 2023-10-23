Road closures: one for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by, gap and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.