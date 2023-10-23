Road closures: one for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by, gap and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.