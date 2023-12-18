Road closures: one for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by, gap and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.