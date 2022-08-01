Road closures: one for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Doddington to Whisby, Lane closure for maintenance works.