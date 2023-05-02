Register
Road closures: one for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.