Road closures: six for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 1pm July 14 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, slip road, layby, and lane closures and temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Doddington roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closure and diversion route for works being undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council.

• A46, from 8pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Brough to Collingham, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham roundabout to Whisby roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A46, from 8pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Swinderby to Collingham, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• A46, from 8pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Thorpe On The Hill to Hykeham, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

