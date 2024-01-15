Road closures: six for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 18 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by, gap and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Witham St Hughs, slip road, lane and gap closure for works on local authority network, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Norton Disney to Brough, slip road, lane and gap closures for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network.

• A46, from 1pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Swinderby to Witham St Hughes, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to North Hykeham, slip road closures for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network.