Road closures: three for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Swinderby to Collingham, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

A46, from 8pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Thorpe On The Hill to Hykeham, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

A46, from 8pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Thorpe on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.