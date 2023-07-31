Road closures: three for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Swinderby to Collingham, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• A46, from 8pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Thorpe On The Hill to Hykeham, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Thorpe on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

