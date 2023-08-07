Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Road closures: three for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Thorpe on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

A1, from 10pm August 20 to 11.59pm August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby, Gap closure, diversion route and temporary event signs for The Lost Village event.

A46, from 8pm August 21 to 6am October 4, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Winthorpe to Witham St Hughs, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.