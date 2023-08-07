Road closures: three for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Thorpe on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 10pm August 20 to 11.59pm August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby, Gap closure, diversion route and temporary event signs for The Lost Village event.

• A46, from 8pm August 21 to 6am October 4, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Winthorpe to Witham St Hughs, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.