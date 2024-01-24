Road closures: three for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to North Hykeham, slip road closures for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network.

• A46, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A46, from 8pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Swinderby to Witham St Hughes, Lane closures due to maintenance work.