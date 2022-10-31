Road closures: three for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Newark on Trent to North Hykeham, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A46, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Hykeham, slip road closures for works on behalf of local authority, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.