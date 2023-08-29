Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 10pm August 20 to 11.59pm August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby, Gap closure, diversion route and temporary event signs for The Lost Village event.

• A46, from 1pm August 21 to 6am October 4, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A46/A1/A17 interchange to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.