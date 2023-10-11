Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

A46, from 1pm August 21 to 6am October 15, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A46/A1/A17 interchange to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.