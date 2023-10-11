Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 1pm August 21 to 6am October 15, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A46/A1/A17 interchange to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm October 23 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.