Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A46, from 8pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Skellingthorpe roundabout to Doddington roundabout, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.
• A46, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Swinderby to Collingham, Lane closures due to maintenance work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.