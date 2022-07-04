Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Doddington, traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of WPD.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.