Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Doddington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Swinderby to Hykeham, Lane closure due to maintenance works.