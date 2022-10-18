Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Newark on Trent to North Hykeham, Lane closure for electrical works.