Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week. But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes. The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week: • A46, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Hykeham, slip road closures for works on behalf of local authority, diversion via National Highways and local authority network. • A46, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brough to Doddington, Lane closures due to maintenance works. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.