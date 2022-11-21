Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A1, from 8pm November 24 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Carlton on Trent to Tuxford, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 1pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.