Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A46, from 1pm February 17 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Collingham, carriageway, exit and entry slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
• A1, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.