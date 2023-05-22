Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Road closures: two for North Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Hykeham roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.

A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.