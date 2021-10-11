School adds dance to list of GCSE subjects

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210930-113856001

Currently, there are 15 Year Nine pupils taking the course at Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, receiving two hours of lessons each week.

The AQA course – led by Charlotte Scorror, teacher of dance and drama – is 60 per cent practical and 40 per cent written.

A spokesman for the school said: “This practical approach allows for the students to physically engage with the course content and also allows the opportunity for their creativity to really shine.

“So far this year, Miss Scorror has been teaching the group some core skills through her choreography.

“The atmosphere has been upbeat and it’s safe to say that the students look like they’ve worked hard in the lessons when they leave the dance studio.”

The school is hoping to run trips to London to see professional works by The Royal Ballet and also visit Sadler’s Wells, the performing arts venue.

The course has been warmly welcomed by pupils.

Isabelle Thorpe said: “I like being able to take part in dance, we’ve all become good friends with each other after only a couple of weeks. The lessons are really exciting and positive.”

Carla Fletcher said: “Our dance lessons are great because they are mostly practical and it is like we’re a big family already! The lessons are fun and very interactive. I can’t wait to go on the London trips.”