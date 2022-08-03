Six more deaths recorded in North Kesteven

There were six more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 5:43 pm

There were six more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.

A total of 298 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 292 a week previously.

They were among 14,779 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.