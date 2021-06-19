Shaun Oxley, left, climbing Mount Snowdon at night in memory of best friend Tom Edwards to raise money and awareness for the British Lung Foundation. EMN-210618-155348001

Shaun Oxley aims to climb the 1,085 metres of Mount Snowdon tonight in honour of Tom Edwards, from Sleaford

Shaun grew up in Sleaford too and was moved to complete the challenge after his best friend died aged 27 in November 2017 having battled the lung condition bronchiectasis for many years.

He has already raised over £600 in donations for the British Lung Foundation as he wants to raise awareness of bronchiectasis.

Shaun, 29 said: “Tom contracted this illness due to the effects of having treatment for cancer as a child. This debilitating lung condition affected all aspects of his life, however there is little research into it and no cure.

“Despite this, Tom lived as full a life as possible.

“During our 15 years of friendship, we shared so many funny and special times. He was more my brother than my friend, having the role of best man at my wedding and godfather to my children.

“Climbing Mount Snowdon in his memory is made more personal by the fact Tom was half Welsh.”

Joining him on the climb is Shaun’s friend David. Tom’s fiancee Jess and his sister Sian were due to accompany them but Jess was injured and unable to walk, so she and Sian will do it another time.

Shaun is a Primary Care Practitioner, working in a residential children’s home with children and teenagers from traumatic backgrounds with mental health issues.

His wife Holly said he expects the ascent to be tough as he is not an experienced climber or distance walker and this is his first time up Snowdon.

The event, Team Breathe - Snowdon By Night 2021, is being organised by the British Lung Foundation and collectively the 36 participants have raised over £10,000 for the charity.

Any donations will be appreciated towards their goal in raising money and awareness of Tom’s condition.