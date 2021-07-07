Sleaford teenager stabbing: Police move to reassure residents chances of violent incidents “extremely low”

Castle Causeway in Sleaford. Armed police were called to the street after reports of the knifing on Friday night. EMN-210507-105344001

The incident on Castle Causeway saw armed police descend on the area and a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, later released on bail.

The 16-year-old’s injuries were said to be not life-threatening and were treated at hospital.

Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft has offered reassurance to locals on neighbourhood social media insisting that such violent incidents are uncommon in the town, claiming that this was “not a random act”.

Sgt Mumby-Croft said: “Incidents such as this can cause everyone living locally much concern, so I wanted to reassure everyone who lives in or visits Sleaford that swift action was taken at the weekend and a male has been arrested and released on bail conditions.”

But he added: “This was not a random attack and your chances of being confronted by a violent stranger in the North Kesteven area are extremely low.

“If anyone has any further information or witnessed anything on Friday evening on Castle Causeway do please call 101.