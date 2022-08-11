Three more deaths recorded in North Kesteven

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:21 am

A total of 301 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 298 a week previously.

They were among 14,858 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.