Two more deaths recorded in North Kesteven

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 370 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 368 on the week before.

They were among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.