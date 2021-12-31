147 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Holland

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Holland increased by 147 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 14,854 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Holland when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 30 (Thursday), up from 14,707 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in South Holland now stands at 15,496 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 19,149.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 188,124 over the period, to 12,748,050.

Due to a data issue, newly reported cases from Wales cover a two-day period, meaning the total figure reported for the UK may be higher than expected.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Holland.

The dashboard shows 229 people had died in the area by December 30 (Thursday) – up from 228 on Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 11,794 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in South Holland have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 67,407 people had received both jabs by December 29 (Wednesday) – 77% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.