178 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in South Holland

The number of coronavirus cases in South Holland increased by 178 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 15,879 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Holland when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 5 (Wednesday), up from 15,701 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in South Holland now stands at 16,565 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 20,701.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 193,814 over the period, to 13,835,334.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Holland.

The dashboard shows 232 people had died in the area by January 5 (Wednesday) – up from 230 on Tuesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week.

They were among 11,864 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Today’s death figures include a backlog of hospital deaths reported overnight by NHS England, covering the period January 1 to 4.