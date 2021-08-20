37 further coronavirus cases in South Holland

The number of coronavirus cases in South Holland increased by 37 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 7,021 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Holland when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 20 (Friday), up from 6,984 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in South Holland now stands at 7,325 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 9,918.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,987 over the period, to 6,429,147.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Holland.

The dashboard shows 199 people had died in the area by August 20 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,391 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in South Holland have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 60,065 people had received both jabs by August 19 (Thursday) – 73% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.