489 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in South Holland

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Holland increased by 489 over the weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 19,068 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Holland when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 24 (Monday), up from 18,579 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in South Holland now stands at 19,892 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 23,976.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 244,626 over the period, to 15,953,685.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in South Holland.

The dashboard shows 238 people had died in the area by January 24 (Monday) – up from 236 on Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 12,214 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in South Holland have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 68,479 people had received both jabs by January 23 (Sunday) – 78% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.