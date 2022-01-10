521 further coronavirus cases in South Holland

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Holland increased by 521 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 16,746 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Holland when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 10 (Monday), up from 16,225 on Friday.

The rate of infection in South Holland now stands at 17,470 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 21,875.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 424,086 over the period, to 14,617,314.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in South Holland.

The dashboard shows 232 people had died in the area by January 10 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,930 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in South Holland have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 67,871 people had received both jabs by January 9 (Sunday) – 77% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.