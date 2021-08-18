Employment in Lincolnshire closes in on pre-pandemic levels

File photo dated 17/02/16 of a Job Centre Plus in London. Britain saw a record 356,000 increase in the number of workers on payrolls last month and vacancies soared as the economy recovered, official figures have shown. Issue date: Thursday July 15, 2021.

Employment in Lincolnshire moved closer to pre-pandemic levels last month as more than 1,500 workers joined company payrolls, figures show.

But with the number of job vacancies across the UK hitting a record high, employers fear staff shortages could stall future growth following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Office for National Statistics data shows an estimated 323,382 people in Lincolnshire were on company payrolls in July – 1,590 more than in June.

The increase moves the figure closer to the 323,705 recorded in February last year – the month before the UK was plunged into its first Covid-19 lockdown.

The data also showed the median monthly salary for payrolled workers in the area rose from £1,685 in February last year to £1,826 in July this year – a £141 increase.

Across the UK, the number of payrolled workers increased by 182,000 between June and July to 28.9 million – but this was still 201,000 fewer than in February last year.

The ONS cautioned the payroll figures, which do not include the self-employed, are early estimates which can be revised in future months.

The Confederation of British Industry said they showed signs of recovery but added increased demand for workers was creating a new problem for companies.

The number of vacancies across the UK reached almost 1 million in the three months to the end of July – the highest estimated quarterly figure since records began in 2001.

Arts, leisure and food service firms particularly contributed to the surge in job openings.

CBI's head of employment, Jennifer Beckwith, said: "With employment up and unemployment down, the labour market is showing further signs of recovery.

“Yet, with vacancies at a record high, employers are concerned that staff shortages are stalling their ability to grow and support the country’s wider economic recovery."

She said the Government should help by funding training for in-demand qualifications and removing barriers which stop firms being able to recruit from abroad.

Separate figures published by the ONS also show in South Holland, one of seven local authorities in Lincolnshire, there was a fall in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits last month.

Around 2,480 people were on out-of-work benefits as of mid-July, down 60 from 2,540 in mid-June.

It meant 4.5% of the area's working population sought support in July, compared to 4.6% a month earlier.

The figures include those aged 16 to 64 on Jobseeker’s Allowance and some Universal Credit claimants, who are unemployed and seeking work or employed but with low earnings.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the July data showed the job market was recovering nationally, despite the winding down of the furlough scheme, which will end in September.

He said: "The figures show that our plan for jobs is working – saving people’s jobs and getting people back into work.