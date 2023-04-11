Register
Food hygiene ratings given to five South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Chequers at 97 High Road, Weston, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Kan-Ton at 18 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Waters Edge at The Waters Edge 8 River Bank, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Riverside Chinese at 1 Holbeach Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 31

• Rated 4: Frydays at Frydays In Crowland 10 North Street, Crowland, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 6