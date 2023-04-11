Food hygiene ratings given to five South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Chequers at 97 High Road, Weston, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Kan-Ton at 18 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Waters Edge at The Waters Edge 8 River Bank, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Riverside Chinese at 1 Holbeach Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 31

