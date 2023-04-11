Food hygiene ratings given to five South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Chequers at 97 High Road, Weston, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Kan-Ton at 18 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Waters Edge at The Waters Edge 8 River Bank, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Riverside Chinese at 1 Holbeach Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 31
• Rated 4: Frydays at Frydays In Crowland 10 North Street, Crowland, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 6