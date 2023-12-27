Food hygiene ratings given to three South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Bentleys Bar and Grill at 2 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 18

• Rated 3: Sergis Good Food Store at 10-11 Francis Street, Spalding, Lincs; rated on November 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: