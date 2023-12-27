Food hygiene ratings given to three South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Bentleys Bar and Grill at 2 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 18
• Rated 3: Sergis Good Food Store at 10-11 Francis Street, Spalding, Lincs; rated on November 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Red Lion Hotel at Red Lion Hotel Market Place, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 18