Food hygiene ratings given to three South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Bentleys Bar and Grill at 2 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 18

• Rated 3: Sergis Good Food Store at 10-11 Francis Street, Spalding, Lincs; rated on November 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Red Lion Hotel at Red Lion Hotel Market Place, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 18