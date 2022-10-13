Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
37 minutes ago

Shanghai Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Market Place Unit 1, Spalding, Lincs was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.

And Baz's Curry, a takeaway at PE12 was also given a score of four on September 7.