Food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Shanghai Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Market Place Unit 1, Spalding, Lincs was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.
And Baz's Curry, a takeaway at PE12 was also given a score of four on September 7.