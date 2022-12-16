Food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Crown Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 17 West Street, Crowland, Spalding Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 11.
And New Eastern Spice Takeaway, a takeaway at Eastern Spice 16 North Street, Crowland, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of three on October 26.