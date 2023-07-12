Food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Graffiti Bar and Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 37 Westlode Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 6.
And Tonic 44, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44 Station Road, Surfleet, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on June 6.