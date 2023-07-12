Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Graffiti Bar and Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 37 Westlode Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 6.

And Tonic 44, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44 Station Road, Surfleet, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on June 6.